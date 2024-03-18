Paras likely to resign from Modi cabinet after denied seats in LS polls

PATNA: Union Minister and Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) chief Pashupati Kumar Paras is likely to resign from the Narendra Modi cabinet after his party was not offered any seats in the seat-sharing pact announced by the NDA on Monday for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Bihar.

Paras held a meeting with senior leaders of the party at his official residence in New Delhi to discuss the future course of action. A senior leader of the party, present at the meeting, said that it was unanimously decided to snap ties with the NDA in the wake of the seat-sharing development.

“Our party has not been given proper respect while striking a seat-sharing deal within the NDA constituents. Now we are free to take any decision and contest elections independently,” the leader revealed, requesting anonymity as a formal announcement in this regard would be made later.

Apart from Paras, MPs Prince Raj (Samastipur), Chandan Singh (Nawada), and former MP Surajbhan Singh were present at Monday’s meeting.