PM Modi asks ministers to draft 100-day road map for new government

NEW DELHI: A day after the Lok Sabha poll dates were announced, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is learnt to have asked his ministerial colleagues at a cabinet meeting to be ready with a roadmap of development works for 100 days as part of a plan for the next five years.

Sources said the PM is determined to meet his target of making the country the world’s third-largest economy in the next five years. “In clear signs of emerging confidence in favourable poll results, the PM does not want to lose even a day after the government at the Centre is formed for a third term in implementing the 100-day roadmap,” said a source.

Modi chaired the Cabinet meeting on Sunday and enquired about the progress of development works. He also reportedly directed officials to keep up the tempo of team work on development works.

He discussed with the secretaries and other officials on how the agenda for the first 100 days and the next five years could be taken forward ahead without a halt. Sources said the roadmap for “Viksit Bharat” was a result of more than two years of intensive preparations and entailed a “whole-of-government” approach involving all ministries. Wide-ranging consultations with governments, academia, the civil society, and scientific organisations and mobilisation of youths for inputs would go into meeting the set targets.