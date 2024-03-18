Political slugfest in Bihar over question paper leak of PSC teacher recruitment exam

PATNA: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday alleged that the question paper leak of a teacher recruitment examination conducted by PSC is proof that the state under the NDA rule is experiencing a "mafia raj", which drew sharp criticism from the BJP.

Deputy Chief Minister and state BJP president Samrat Chaudhary asserted that a chairman of the state public service commission (PSC) had to go to jail when the RJD was ruling the state.

He, however, did not mention the name of the chairman of Bihar Public Service Commission, who had been arrested.

"Is he (Tejaswhi Yadav) in his senses," said Chaudhary when journalists drew his attention to the statement of the RJD leader.

Yadav alleged, "We conducted Teachers Recruitment Exam (TRE)-1 and TRE-2 without any incident of paper leak. We had provided teaching jobs to two lakh aspirants in 70 days, but there was no paper leak at all. But now under the NDA rule, the question paper of TRE-3 was leaked. This is because of the mafia raj."

Similar incidents of question paper leaks are being reported from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, the states which are ruled by the NDA, Yadav said.

Reacting to the allegation, Chaudhary said, "Strict action will be taken against all those who are involved in the paper leak. Those who are involved in the incident are criminals. The investigation is on. No one will be spared. There is the NDA government in the state, not of the RJD."

The Bihar Police have already detained around 300 aspirants in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district in connection with the alleged question paper leak of the TRE-3 of the Bihar Public Service Commission.

According to the latest statement issued by the Bihar Police, sleuths of its Economic Offence Unit conducted searches at several locations in Hazaribagh on March 14 and 15 and found that aspirants of TRE-3, who had been brought from several places in Bihar, had been supplied with question papers.