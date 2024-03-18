Power Games | Film star Randeep Hooda spurns BJP overtures

Star Power

Film star Randeep Hooda spurns BJP overtures

The ruling BJP is scrambling for the right candidates in Haryana for the Lok Sabha elections. The party is trying hard to convince film star Randeep Hooda to fight the election on its ticket from Rohtak constituency, which is considered a stronghold of state Congress stalwart Bhupinder Singh Hooda. The party’s central leadership wants to shift its sitting MP Arvind Sharma to the neighbouring Sonipat as internal surveys have shown that he may lose from Rohtak.

He had won the last election by a narrow margin. The BJP MP from Sonipat has got embroiled in a sex scandal and may not be renominated for the seat. Sources said party leaders zeroed in on Randeep Hooda, who belongs to the Jat community, to replace Arvind Sharma in Rohtak. Before resigning as the Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar spoke twice with Randeep and requested him to contest the election. But Randeep has refused saying he has no interest in politics and wants to concentrate on his career in films.

The party then asked BJP in charge of Haryana Biplab Deb to speak to him. But even he could not get the actor to change his mind. Randeep’s mother Asha Hooda lives in Gurgaon and is associated with the BJP. She is known to BJP leader Sudha Yadav, who was recently inducted into the party’s central parliamentary board.

Sources said that after the chief minister and the party in charge of Haryana failed to persuade Randeep, Sudha took it upon herself to bring him around. She met Randeep’s parents and told them that fighting election on a BJP ticket could make their son a bigger star and put his life on a better course. According to sources, even his parents have failed to get the actor to accept the BJP’s offer.