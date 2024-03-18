Rajnath Singh, US defence secretary discuss security issues as Exercise Tiger Triumph kicks off

NEW DELHI: While the bilateral tri-services of India and the US commenced the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) Exercise Tiger Triumph-24 on Monday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a telephonic conversation with US Secretary of Defence Mr Lloyd Austin and discussed a range of bilateral, regional security and defence cooperation issues.

The Ministry of Defence in a statement said, “Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a telephonic conversation with US Secretary of Defence Mr Lloyd Austin on March 18, 2024. Both Ministers briefly discussed a range of bilateral, regional security and defence cooperation issues.”

They reviewed the recent bilateral events such as the INDUS-X Summit held in New Delhi in February 2024, and the bilateral Tri-Service exercise ‘Tiger Triumph’ which commenced in India on March 18, 2024, MoD added.

In November 2023, the maiden India-US Defense Acceleration Ecosystem (INDUS-X) Investors Event saw interest from investors in start-ups and MSMEs operating in the defence sector and emerging opportunities under the INDUS-X initiative.

The US Secretary of Defence appreciated the important role being played by the Indian Navy in conducting anti-piracy operations in the Indian Ocean Region. The two ministers discussed ways and means to implement the India-US Defence Cooperation Roadmap which was concluded last year. Other defence industrial cooperation issues such as repair of US naval ships in Indian shipyards were also briefly discussed.