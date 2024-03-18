Uproar over paper leak of Jharkhand civil service exams

RANCHI: The candidates for Jharkhand Public Services Commission (JPSC) Civil Services (PT) Examination alleged paper leak ahead of the examination at Chatra, Dhanbad and Jamtara.

A video footage of candidates, allegedly filling up their OMR sheets sitting on the floor outside their examination halls in Jamtara also went viral on social media. Candidates appearing for the examination also protested in Chatra and Dhanbad alleging that the seal of the question papers brought to them were already broken. Many of the candidates also alleged mismatch in the number of their OMR sheets and question papers.

Principal of the Upendra Nath Verma Inter College in Chatra, however, has denied the allegations. As of now, neither the Commission has released any statement regarding the alleged paper leak nor confirmed the report.

Several students could not appear for the examination after the news of the alleged paper leak was spread among the students. State BJP Chief Babulal Mrandi came heavily on Champai Soren government saying that competitive examinations have become a means of earning money for the current government.

“Recently JSSC-CGL exam was conducted, at that time the exam was canceled due to paper leak. The way the paper was leaked today during the examination conducted by JPSC, it is clear that Jharkhand government has made JPSC, like JSSC, a means of earning money,” said Marandi on X. Therefore, he appealed to the youth of Jharkhand that he needs their support in uprooting this corrupt government he added.