Uproar over paper leak of Jharkhand civil service exams

RANCHI: The candidates for Jharkhand Public Services Commission (JPSC) Civil Services (PT) Examination alleged paper leak ahead of the examination at Chatra, Dhanbad and Jamtara.
A video footage of candidates, allegedly filling up their OMR sheets sitting on the floor outside their examination halls in Jamtara also went viral on social media. Candidates appearing for the examination also protested in Chatra and Dhanbad alleging that the seal of the question papers brought to them were already broken. Many of the candidates also alleged mismatch in the number of their OMR sheets and question papers.
Principal of the Upendra Nath Verma Inter College in Chatra, however, has denied the allegations. As of now, neither the Commission has released any statement regarding the alleged paper leak nor confirmed the report.
Several students could not appear for the examination after the news of the alleged paper leak was spread among the students. State BJP Chief Babulal Mrandi came heavily on Champai Soren government saying that competitive examinations have become a means of earning money for the current government.
“Recently JSSC-CGL exam was conducted, at that time the exam was canceled due to paper leak. The way the paper was leaked today during the examination conducted by JPSC, it is clear that Jharkhand government has made JPSC, like JSSC, a means of earning money,” said Marandi on X. Therefore, he appealed to the youth of Jharkhand that he needs their support in uprooting this corrupt government he added.
Marandi assured that as soon as the BJP government is formed, they will selectively send such corrupt people to jail and will ensure the rights of the youth and ensure malpractice-free examinations.
Leader of Opposition in Jharkhand Assembly Amar Kumar Bauri also alleged that Champai government of conducting the JPSC examination in a hurry with incomplete preparation and a malicious attempt to sell seats, has shattered their dreams. It is a shame to have exams in Jharkhand and its paper gets leaked every time, he said.
Meanwhile, Jamtara Deputy Commissioner has formed a three member Special Investigation team to look into the matter. Today, a case of viral video related to JPSC (PT) examination has come up. A Special Investigation Team headed by Deputy Development Commissioner Niranjan Kumar and Project Director, ITDA Jugnu Minj and Sub-Divisional Director General of Police Vikas Anand Languri as the two members, has been formed,” said Jamtara DC Kumud Sahay.
JPSC maintains silence
JPSC has maintained silence on the complaints of irregularities in the examination. One of its officials simply said that they have received the information and is being ascertained. Whatever happens, will be updated on the JPSC website, he said. The investigation team has been directed to verify the authenticity of the viral video