11-yr-old’s piggy bank & pool money from women for Shivraj Singh Chouhan's campaign

BHOPAL: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP candidate for the Vidisha Lok Sabha seat, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, received memorable financial support from a little girl in Bhopal and women in his home district Sehore to contest the upcoming general elections as the ruling BJP candidate.

In the state capital Bhopal, an 11-year-old girl named Ashi Agrawal met the former CM on Monday morning and presented her piggy bank as a token of financial support for his candidacy in Vidisha. An elderly woman also approached Chouhan with an envelope containing money as a gesture of public support for his election campaign.

The outpouring of support from women wasn’t limited to Bhopal; it grew larger in his home district Sehore as he hit the campaign trail later on Monday. Upon reaching the Ichhawar assembly segment of his home district Sehore, the ex-CM, popularly known among girls and women as Mama (maternal uncle) and Bhaiya (brother), received gifts of savings totalling around Rs 50,000 from local women as a sign of popular support for his electoral campaign. “My sisters handed me money, stating it was their support for their brother to fight polls. I am overwhelmed by their love,”he said.