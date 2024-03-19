AIKS condemns RSS for spreading canards against farmers' movement

The All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) has condemned attempts by the RSS to denigrate the ongoing farmers' protest in Punjab and Haryana by terming them as "anti-national."

The AIKS, citing media reports, blamed the RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale of saying that "disruptive forces" are behind the farm protests. The RSS leader was also cited as saying that "there are well orchestrated plans to spread "separatist terrorism" in Punjab under the guise of the farmers' movement.

"This canard spread by the betrayers of the freedom struggle is out of vengeance against the incessant SKM-led united movement of the farmers which has forced the Narendra Modi-led BJP government to withdraw the pro-corporate farm acts," AIKS said in a statement.

The RSS has used the term "disruptive forces" to characterise the patriotic farmers of Punjab and Haryana who are fighting against the corporatisation of agriculture..."AIKS reminds RSS that various official inquiry commission reports have identified the nefarious role of the RSS in inciting communal riots. This very reason led to its ban in 1948 after Mahatma Gandhi's assassination and in 1992 after the demolition of Babri Masjid. The role played by Sangh Parivar functionaries in the 1984-anti-Sikh pogrom as well as in the 2002 Gujarat genocide are well documented. AIKS calls upon all patriotic forces to isolate and expose fascistic elements led by the RSS who are spreading canards against the farmers' movement," said the statement signed by AIKS general secretary Vijoo Krishnan and president Dr Ashok Dhawale.