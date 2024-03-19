Congress ally IUML pleads case against implementation of CAA

NEW DELHI: Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader PK Kunhalikutty on Tuesday questioned the 'need' to implement Citizenship Amendment Rules and said that citizenship should be given to everybody, not to certain sections.

"See, ours is the lead petition in the Supreme Court...Why should the government, days before or hours before the notification, issue such rules," Indian Union Muslim League leader Kunhalikutty told ANI.

He further questioned why the government is going ahead with the citizenship order when the case is pending in the court.

"The case is pending in the court but the government is going ahead with the citizenship order. Why should the government do that? We are raising that in the court. We hope that we will get some relief. We are not opposing CAA, citizenship should be given to everybody, not to certain sections only," he added.

The Supreme Court is set to review several pleas on Tuesday requesting the government to suspend the enforcement of the 2024 Citizenship Amendment Rules.