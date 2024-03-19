Court summons Rahul in 2018 Shah defamation case

RANCHI: Days after the Jharkhand High Court dismissed the petition filed by former Congress President Rahul Gandhi for quashing the proceedings in the trial court in connection with a criminal defamation suit filed against him for calling the then BJP President Amit Shah a “murder accused,” the MP-MLA Court in Chaibasa has ordered him to appear before it physically on March 27.

Earlier, Gandhi had filed a petition seeking exemption from physical appearance against the February 27 order passed by the MP-MLA Court in Chaibasa which was turned down by the court on March 14. The court upholding its earlier order, asked him to appear physically on March 27.

Rahul Gandhi had made a statement on March 18, 2018 in the AICC Plenary Sessions in New Delhi stating that, “The people will accept a lying BJP leadership drunk with power because they know that, what the Bhartiya Janata Party is designed for”.

Further, he went on saying that, “They will accept a man accused of murder as the President of BJP, but the people will never accept the same in the Congress Party.”