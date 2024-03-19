Drones to keep hawk eye on high-altitude terrain

DEHRADUN: During the Lok Sabha elections, remote and inaccessible areas of Uttarakhand will be monitored with drone cameras.

Efforts will be made to enhance the communication infrastructure by closely monitoring all activities through drone technology in these shady areas.

State Chief Electoral Officer Dr BVRC Purushottam directed all District Magistrates and SPs during the election-related meeting on Sunday, stating, “Monitoring of check posts in districts adjacent to interstate and international borders should be increased in a more effective manner.”

Earlier, during a press briefing, Purushottam said that Uttarakhand currently has a total of 83.21 million registered voters, marking an increase of 5.56 million voters compared to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections when the state had 77.65 million registered voters.

This figure comprises 43.08 million male voters, 40.12 million female voters, and 1.45 million young voters, along with over 79,900 voters with physical disabilities, more than 6,500 voters aged over 85, and 297 voters identifying as transgender. The state currently houses 11,729 polling stations to facilitate the voting process.