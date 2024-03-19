From personal donations to de-registration plea: Parties' intriguing replies to EC on electoral bonds

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission's request to parties for details of electoral bonds received by them elicited myriad, and often unsolicited, responses, one party seeking its de-registration and another noting that its chief personally donates Rs 500 once every three months to the party fund.

In their responses to the Election Commission, some parties gave explanations for not receiving any donation through electoral bonds while others cited their inability to provide the requested information.

The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party cited its status as a new party and claimed it had not garnered any votes in elections and hence had no details to provide.

Similarly, the Sarvjan Lok Shakti party submitted a handwritten note stating that it had not received any donation as yet.

The Bharat Ka Kisan Mazdoor Party expressed frustration, lamenting their lack of recognition and claiming no support from industrialists or capitalists, resulting in the party does not receiving any electoral bond.