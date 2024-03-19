IAF activates Emergency Landing Facility Strip on national highway in Andhra Pradesh

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force has carried out an activation of an Emergency Landing Facility airstrip on a national highway in Andhra Pradesh's Bapatla district, showcasing a high level of "synergy and liaison" between the IAF and civil agencies.

The activation was conducted on March 18, a senior IAF official said on Tuesday.

The 4.1 km long and 33-m wide concrete airstrip has been constructed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) as per specifications provided by the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) airstrips enhance the flexibility of air operations during contingencies and are invaluable assets during humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations in far flung areas, IAF officials said.