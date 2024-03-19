Jharkhand Guv given additional charge of Telangana

RANCHI: The President of India on Tuesday appointed Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan , to discharge the functions of the Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry in addition to his own duties until regular arrangements are made.

The appointment comes following the resignation of Tamilisai Soundararajan.

President Droupadi Murmu has accepted the resignation of Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement on Tuesday.

Following his appointment, Radhakrishnan thanked the President and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving him additional responsibility to serve as the Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.

"I am humbled and blessed to be given the additional responsibility to serve as the Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry," Radhakrishnan wrote on X.

"I thank from the bottom of my heart to our beloved most respected Honourable President Smt Droupadi Murmu Ji, Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji and Honourable Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji for giving me this great additional responsibility to serve our motherland," he said.