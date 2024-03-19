Lok Sabha Polls 2024: PM Modi holds roadshow in Palakkad

PALAKKAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a roadshow here as part of the BJP-led NDA's attempt to boost support for its candidates from Kerala in the Lok Sabha polls set to be held in the state on April 26.

The PM's cavalcade with Modi standing on an open roof vehicle heavily decorated with flowers commenced the roadshow at around 10.45 am from Kottamaidan Anchuvilakku and proceeded towards the Head Post Office in the town.

The PM arrived here in a helicopter from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu.

Thousands of people, including BJP supporters with flowers, garlands, party flags, placards of Modi and wearing party hats, lined both sides of the around one kilometer roadshow route.

As the roadshow proceeded along the route, shouts of 'Modi', 'Bharat mata ki jai', 'Modiji swagatam' and 'Modi ki jai' were heard from the people gathered on both sides of the road.

They also showered flowers on Modi, who was wearing a Nehru cap in the saffron colour of his party.

Braving the rising temperatures, crowds, of all ages, had gathered hours ahead of the Prime Minister's arrival and created a festive atmosphere along the route of the roadshow.