Raj Thackeray meets Amit Shah as BJP woos MNS Chief for LS poll battle against estranged cousin Uddhav

In a brief banter with the mediapersons, Raj Thackeray kept up the mystery, saying, "I have no idea... I was only told to 'come'... I do not know of any meetings."

MNS Chief Spokesperson Sandeep Deshpande confirmed the developments, saying that “whatever Raj Thackeray will decide, it will be in the interest of the party and the state.”

Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said that if the MNS decided to join hands with the BJP, “it would be in the interests of Hindutva, the state and the country.”

If the alliance is sealed, the MNS may be given one seat to contest from Mumbai, the Maharashtra capital where his cousin Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction enjoys strong influence.

The political movements came barely hours after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde declared that the MahaYuti and the 18-year-old MNS are on the same page as far as Hindutva is concerned and an appropriate decision would be taken on including them in the NDA fold.

Ruling ally Nationalist Congress Party Minister Chhagan Bhujbal diplomatically said the MNS—currently having one MLA and influence in certain pockets—would be welcomed if it joined the NDA-MahaYuti alliance.

On the other hand, Nationalist Congress Party (SP) Working President Supriya Sule said that in case the MNS opts to join the opposition's INDIA bloc, it will be “welcomed and accorded dignity," adding to the suspense over Raj Thackeray’s political manoeuvres.

Raj Thackeray had parted ways with the Shiv Sena when it was undivided and led by his cousin. However, his MNS could not make much impact, even though he is seen as a powerful orator and enjoys a certain following.

Last week, the MNS chief had hinted at contesting the LS polls.

At the same time, he also emphasised the party’s staunch Hindutva credentials and a committed cadre base, though there have been internal rumblings that the MNS has yet to taste 'real power' since its existence.

His controversial comments against North Indians in the past had drawn sharp criticism from leaders from various political parties, including the BJP.

(With inputs from PTI and IANS)