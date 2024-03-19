Special signals unit to boost Army’s tech prowess

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army has raised an elite technology unit, the Signals Technology Evaluation and Adaptation Group (STEAG) which will undertake research and evaluation of futuristic communication technologies such as AI, 5G, 6G, machine learning and quantum technologies for defence applications.

“The groundbreaking technology-oriented STEAG will bolster our capabilities in the digital domain by imbibing such advancements in technology,” the Army said.

It will be the first-of-its kind unit that will be equipped with the capability to harness niche technology and foster collaboration with the academia and industry.

The Communications is an important component of military operations. In the fast-evolving technologies for the battlefield, the side with better communication technologies and the ability to connect the various constituents for information-sharing will have an edge.

The modern warfare necessitates the induction of new equipment to provide seamless communication support to units and formations during operations. The hi-tech unit will carry out technical scouting, evaluation, development, management of core ICT solutions, and provide user interface support by maintenance and upgrading contemporary technologies, said the Army.

STEAG will be the nursery for developing tailored technologies spanning the complete spectrum of wired and wireless systems that will “include electronic exchanges, mobile communications, software defined radios, electronic warfare systems, 5G and 6G networks, quantum technologies, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and much more.”

In line with the ongoing push towards self reliance, “STEAG will help bridge the divide between the armed forces on the one hand and industry and academia on the other.”