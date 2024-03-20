‘Absurd and baseless’: India rejects China’s claim over Arunachal Pradesh

NEW DELHI: India has rejected China’s claims on Arunachal Pradesh, terming it absurd and baseless.

“We have noted the comments made by the Chinese Defence Ministry spokesperson, advancing absurd claims over the territory of the Indian State of Arunachal Pradesh. Repeating baseless arguments does not lend validity to such claims. Arunachal Pradesh was, is, and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India,” said Randhir Jaiswal, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson.

“Arunachal Pradesh’s people will continue to benefit from our development programmes and infrastructure projects,” Jaiswal added. This comment was based on a reply by Chinese Defence Ministry spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang when questioned on the Sela tunnel, where he said Zangnan was a part of the Chinese territory.

The Chinese military’s comments came a few days after India sent a strong rebuttal to the country for the latter’s comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh.

In an earlier statement, MEA noted that China’s objection to visits by Indian leaders or India’s developmental projects “does not stand to reason.”