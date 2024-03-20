Adhir to contest from Berhampore, talks on with Left

Hinting that the third list of candidates will be released on Wednesday, Karnataka Chief Minister M Siddaramaiah told the media, “We will announce our list of candidates on Wednesday.” Karnataka sends 28 members to the Lok Sabha.

After the meeting, AICC-in-charge of Rajasthan, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa also said, “We will have a meeting on Wednesday and settle it.”

Sources said that decision on six seats has been taken in Telangana. In the first round, four seats have been announced. Chevella MP Ranjit Reddy, who crossed over to Congress from BRS recently, will be fielded from either Malkajgiri or Chevella, said sources. Former BRS MLA Danam Nagender will be fielded from Secunderabad.

EC allows postal ballot for mediapersons

As promised by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar at a press conference last Saturday, the poll panel on Tuesday issued an order allowing mediapersons to vote through postal ballot. The facility has been given to mediapersons as their activities have been added to the definition of essential services included in the list of absentee voters, the Election Commission said in the order.