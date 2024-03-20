Anil Vij dropped, 8 MLAs inducted in Saini cabinet expansion in Haryana

CHANDIGARH: Haryana’s new Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday inducted eight BJP MLAs into his council of ministers, seven of them new faces, in first expansion a week after he took charge replacing Manohar Lal Khattar. Senior BJP leader and former home minister Anil Vij did not find a place in the Saini cabinet, though his name was said to have figured in the initial list of ministers.

Saini and five ministers took oath last week. Haryana can have a maximum of 14 ministers, including the CM. The strength of the Assembly is 90.

BJP MLA from Hisar Kamal Gupta was the first to be administered oath as a cabinet minister. He took oath in Sanskrit. He was a minister in the Khattar cabinet.