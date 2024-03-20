BJP eyes Raj Thackeray to check Uddhav for ‘Marathi manoos’

MUMBAI: Union home minister Amit Shah met MNS leader Raj Thackeray on Tuesday in Delhi promising to take him on board by leaving one or two seats for the Lok Sabha elections in a move to dent Uddhav Thackeray’s Marathi votes.

“I was called, so I came to Delhi,” Raj told reporters in Delhi. He along with his son Amit Thackeray flew to Delhi on Monday night. Sources in MNS said Raj has clarified to the BJP leadership that he wants two Lok Sabha seats for his party. MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar said the meeting between Shah and Raj Thackeray was “very positive” and the result will be out soon.

A senior BJP leader said they were in touch with Raj Thackeray for the last two years and toying with the idea of taking him in because of his anti-north Indian tirade. “Raj Thackeray may help us get Marathi votes but there is the fear of losing the north Indian votes,” he said.