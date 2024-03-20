CA exam dates rescheduled in view of 18th Lok Sabha polls: ICAI

NEW DELHI: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has rescheduled its exam dates in view of the Lok Sabha elections, according to officials.

While the chartered accountant exams will be conducted in the month of May as decided earlier, the dates have been rejigged.

According to the revised schedule, the intermediate course exam for Group 1 will be held on May 3, 5 and 9.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled on May 3, 5 and 7.

For Group 2, the intermediate course exam will be held on May 11, 15 and 17.