Chhattisgarh: 13 students injured as asbestos roof of school gets ripped off in windstorm

KORBA: At least 13 students were injured after the asbestos roof of a government school got ripped off in a windstorm and pieces of bricks fell on them in a remote village in Chhattisgarh's Korba district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place around 3 pm at the primary school in Darripara village under Pasan police station limits when the students were having their mid-day meal, District Education Officer PP Upadhyay said.

Due to the strong windstorm, a portion of the asbestos roof got uprooted and pieces of the bricks of the wall fell on children causing 13 of them injuries, he said.

The students were immediately shifted to a local hospital, where eight of them were discharged after preliminary treatment, he said.

The remaining five were later referred to a nearby hospital in neighbouring Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district for further treatment and their condition is said to be out of danger, he added.