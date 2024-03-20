Cracks in INDIA widens as Tharoor, Raja in war of words over Wayanad

NEW DELHI: Tensions seems to be brewing between the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Congress over its former president Rahul Gandhi’s renomination from Wayanad parliamentary constituency in Kerala. CPI leader Annie Raja, who is also the wife of party general secretary D Raja, is nominated from the same seat.
Hitting out at the Left party, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday said that CPI is complaining about Gandhi’s candidature in Wayanad and ironically “playing the BJP’s game” in Thiruvananthapuram.
“It’s ironic that the same @cpofindia that complains about @RahulGandhi’s candidature in Wayanad is playing the BJP’s game in Thiruvananthapuram. The only effect of the CPI’s campaign against me in Thiruvananthapuram is to divide the anti-BJP vote. And they preach alliance dharma in Wayanad!” Tharoor posted on X.
Condemning Tharoor’s remark, Raja said that the Congress leader should understand the history of Kerala and the Indian Communist movement. It is the Communist movement that has been fighting the communal forces consistently in the country and state, he said.
“I consider the statement (of Tharoor) as absurd. Mr Tharoor is considered to be a well-educated man. He should understand politics and the history of Kerala properly. He should take a look in the mirror. We are the consistent force in the country continuing to fight the fascist communal forces and critics of the RSS-BJP combine,” said Raja.
The Congress and the CPI are part of the opposition alliance INDIA. However, in Kerala they are contesting against each other as part of the rival state blocs — United Democratic Front (UDF) and Left Democratic Front (LDF).
Tharoor, a three-time MP from Thiruvananthapuram is seeking re-election from the same seat. Criticising Tharoor, the CPI veteran further said that the Congress must explain Gandhi’s candidature from Wayanad against the LDF if the party is fighting the BJP.
“If somebody is dividing the vote in Thiruvananthapuram, go and contest somewhere else. I tell this for Rahul Gandhi also. He claims to be spearheading the campaign against the BJP and RSS. But when it comes to electoral battles, why go to Wayanad and fight the Left?” asked Raja.
Last week, Raja had said that a leader of Rahul Gandhi’s stature should have contested a seat where he could directly challenge the BJP.