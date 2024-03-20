Cracks in INDIA widens as Tharoor, Raja in war of words over Wayanad

NEW DELHI: Tensions seems to be brewing between the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Congress over its former president Rahul Gandhi’s renomination from Wayanad parliamentary constituency in Kerala. CPI leader Annie Raja, who is also the wife of party general secretary D Raja, is nominated from the same seat.

Hitting out at the Left party, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday said that CPI is complaining about Gandhi’s candidature in Wayanad and ironically “playing the BJP’s game” in Thiruvananthapuram.

“It’s ironic that the same @cpofindia that complains about @RahulGandhi’s candidature in Wayanad is playing the BJP’s game in Thiruvananthapuram. The only effect of the CPI’s campaign against me in Thiruvananthapuram is to divide the anti-BJP vote. And they preach alliance dharma in Wayanad!” Tharoor posted on X.