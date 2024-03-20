ISIS India head, associate arrested in Assam after crossing over from Bangladesh

GUWAHATI: The head of ISIS in India, Haris Farooqi, and his associate Anurag Singh were arrested in lower Assam's Dhubri soon after they had crossed over from Bangladesh on Wednesday.

Earlier, a police team was deployed following intelligence inputs that the duo would cross over into Assam.

In a statement, the police said, "Information was received from sister agencies that two top rung leaders of ISIS in India who were camping in a neighbouring country would cross over to India at the Dhubri Sector to carry out sabotage activities."

Based on the inputs, a special task force team, led by IGP Parthasarathi Mahanta, was deputed to locate and apprehend the accused who were wanted by the National Investigation Agency.

"Thereafter, since the input was credible in nature, a manhunt was launched on the international border area to nab the culprits. At around 4.15 am of 20/03/24, the accused persons were detected at Dharmasala area of Dhubri after they had crossed the international border," the statement said.