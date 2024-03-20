Kiren Rijiju given additional charge of Ministry after Union Minister Pashupati Paras resigns

NE President Droupadi Murmu has accepted the resignation of Union Food Processing Industries Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement on Wednesday.

Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju has been given the additional charge of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, it said.

Paras resigned on Tuesday as he accused the BJP of doing "injustice" with his Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) by excluding it from the seat-sharing deal with allies for the Lok Sabha polls in Bihar.