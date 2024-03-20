PM Modi speaks to Putin, says dialogue and diplomacy way forward in Russia-Ukraine conflict

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Vladimir Putin on Wednesday after the Russian leader was re-elected as President.
Both leaders in their telephonic conversation reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional and global issues, officials said.
Modi conveyed his best wishes for peace, progress and prosperity of the friendly people of Russia, they said.
The two leaders agreed to make concerted efforts towards further strengthening the India-Russia Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership.
Modi reiterated India's consistent position that dialogue and diplomacy are the way forward in resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict, officials said.
Earlier, on Monday, Modi congratulated Putin on his re-election to the top office.
"Warm congratulations to H.E. Mr. Vladimir Putin on his re-election as the President of the Russian Federation," Modi said in a post on 'X'.
"Look forward to working together to further strengthen the time-tested Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia in the years to come," he added.