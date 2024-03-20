Raipur Diary | Worrying decline of leopards’ population

The state not only had a depressing performance on the ‘save the tiger’ mission but also recorded an unprecedented decline of 55 per cent in the population of leopards compared to the 2018 figure in all its three Tiger Reserves. According to the National Tiger Conservation Authority report, there were 240 leopards in the three Tiger Reserves of Chhattisgarh in 2018 and number dwindled to just 107 in 2022. Though the survey report stated that across the country the number of leopards increased to 13,874 in 2022 from 12,852 in 2018. The state forest department was held accountable.