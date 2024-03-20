Raipur Diary | Worrying decline of leopards’ population

The state not only had a depressing performance on the ‘save the tiger’ mission but also recorded an unprecedented decline of 55 per cent in the population of leopards compared to the 2018 figure in all its three Tiger Reserves. According to the National Tiger Conservation Authority report, there were 240 leopards in the three Tiger Reserves of Chhattisgarh in 2018 and number dwindled to just 107 in 2022. Though the survey report stated that across the country the number of leopards increased to 13,874 in 2022 from 12,852 in 2018. The state forest department was held accountable.
‘Exploration licence’ for strategic minerals
Chhattisgarh, rich in natural and mineral resources, as part of its mineral reconnaissance strategy is encouraging the private sector’s participation with a focus to explore the potential sites and sources of rare strategic minerals. To begin with, the three mineral blocks of diamond and rare-earth elements (REE) group of minerals in the districts of Kondagaon, Narayanpur and Bastar have been taken up by the government. Some of the REE among the 29 rare and deep-seated minerals found in Chhattisgarh are those imported by India. The move will facilitate fast-tracking the exploration of rare minerals.
North Chhattisgarh to get air connectivity
Darima airport Ambikapur in north Chhattisgarh gets a license from the director general of civil aviation (DGCA) to begin flight operations. ‘Maa Mahamaya airport’ in Ambikapur will be the third licensed airport besides Bilaspur and Jagdalpur under the Regional Connectivity Scheme. The license was granted after inspection of the essential specifications and requisite infrastructure of the airport by DGCA team. Recently, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security confirmed the airport’s suitability for safe flight operations. With the acquisition of the 3-C VFR category license, the airport can now start the air services via 72-seater aircraft.
Ejaz Kaiser
Our correspondent in Chhattisgarh
ejaz@newindianexpress.com