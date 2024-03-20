Rajasthan discomfort as Raje loyalists ignored

JAIPUR: Ever since the BJP leadership bypassed former CM Vasundhara Raje in the selection process for the chief minister’s post in Rajasthan post-2023 assembly polls, many of her loyalists have faced the heat in the state party edifice.

The latest example is of a senior sitting MLA from Nimbahera in south Rajasthan and a former cabinet minister of the state Srichand Kriplani. He has complained that he was not offered a chair at a function headed by CM Bhajanlal Sharma on Tuesday. An upset Kriplani, who is also a twice Lok Sabha MP, chose to sit among the ordinary party workers in the crowd by way of expressing his displeasure.