Rajasthan discomfort as Raje loyalists ignored

JAIPUR: Ever since the BJP leadership bypassed former CM Vasundhara Raje in the selection process for the chief minister’s post in Rajasthan post-2023 assembly polls, many of her loyalists have faced the heat in the state party edifice.
The latest example is of a senior sitting MLA from Nimbahera in south Rajasthan and a former cabinet minister of the state Srichand Kriplani. He has complained that he was not offered a chair at a function headed by CM Bhajanlal Sharma on Tuesday. An upset Kriplani, who is also a twice Lok Sabha MP, chose to sit among the ordinary party workers in the crowd by way of expressing his displeasure.
There are signs that the rift within the Rajasthan BJP is widening as senior leaders close to Raje are now being sidelined. The latest incident unfolded at a meeting on Tuesday chaired by CM Bhajanlal Sharma about the ground situation in Udaipur, Banswara, and Chittorgarh Lok Sabha seats.
Chairs bearing the names of prominent leaders, including Kriplani and Salumber MLA Amritlal Meena, were reportedly absent from the stage. Meena is also considered a prominent Raje loyalist.
The episode echoes the recent departure of Rahul Kaswan, who exited from the party to join Congress after being denied the ticket. Kaswan’s departure reportedly stemmed from his rift with Rajendra Rathore and his allegiance to Raje.
A further indication of an internal discord is a buzz around Prahlad Gunjal, an influential leader from the Hadoti region, who openly criticized the party leadership during the previous assembly elections for not nominating Raje as the CM candidate. Party sources say that Gunjal, a Gujjar strongman, has been sidelined by the party, prompting speculation over his defection to Congress.
Sidelined in state unit
