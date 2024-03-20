Retired officials slam Green Credit Initiative as threat to forests and livelihoods

"Quick, smooth, and easy diversion of our forest lands in favour of user agencies is apparently the sole intention of this set of Green Credit rules. We urge the MOEFCC to recognise this danger and withdraw the Green Credits notification expeditiously," they said.

"Measuring forests merely by tree count is totally wrong. All forest lands, whether grasslands, wetlands, deserts, scrub forests, or open forests are ecological entities in themselves. They harbour a wide variety of animal species endemic to the Indian subcontinent, such as the Great Indian Bustard, the Lesser Florican, blackbucks, wolves, etc. Taking up plantations in these areas will mean an end to the survival of these and other species," the retired civil servants said.

"But it is not merely the lives of animal species that are at stake. The livelihoods of millions of pastoral and semi-pastoral communities depend on these scrub' and waste lands', and they will be directly and adversely impacted by this scheme," they said.

The Govt amended the forest conservation law to allow diversion of forests without any oversight of the central govt or any expert committee for defence or security infrastructure, feeder roads for road and rail-side establishments, surveys for coal, diamonds, etc.

“The scheme’s shortcomings are obvious. No amount of money can be a substitute for the land required for our forests, and for our biodiversity and wildlife to thrive,” the letter further states.

The group alleged that green credits' as a concept are 'anachronistic' and have been seen as a tool for monetising the natural environment and handing it over to corporates for exploitation.

"To allow the transfer of pristine forest lands to corporates, in exchange for green credits earned by them, by getting them to fund the forest department to plant degraded forest lands, is shocking indeed. More so, because the ecological values of these lands can be restored by the forest department itself, with the funds already at its disposal, they said.

"This is a transaction weighted heavily in favour of Big Capital. If the government is really serious about conservation with financial help from the private sector, it should permit relevant, impactful conservation projects as eligible activities under the law governing corporate social responsibility," the letter said.

According to foresters and environmentalists, a dangerous fallout of this order is the ecological disaster that diverse forests will be replaced with trees.

(With inputs from PTI)