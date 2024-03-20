Row over funds: SC says AAP can order release of Rs 3,000 cr for DJB even after their lapse on Mar 31

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday assured the AAP government that it can always order the release of Rs 3,000 crore funds meant for the Delhi Jal Board even after they lapse on March 31.

The AAP government had moved the court seeking the release of funds meant for the Delhi Jal Board. A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud took note of the submissions of senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the AAP government, that the plea needed an urgent hearing as the funds meant for the Delhi Jal Board will lapse on March 31.

The bench, also comprising justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said it will hear the plea on April 1.

"We will list on April 1 and if we hold anything, a decision can be reversed. No problem," the CJI said when Singhvi insisted that the matter be heard on March 21.

The senior lawyer said the budget was duly passed and yet the funds meant for the DJB was not being released and it may result in lapse of the fund.