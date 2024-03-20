Samajwadi Party puts lid on speculation over ticket to Varun Gandhi, fields Gangwar from Pilibhit

LUCKNOW: After dropping hints over fielding Varun Gandhi, the sitting MP from Pilibhit, by saying that it would ponder over the matter if the BJP denied him the ticket, the Samajwadi Party brought the curtain down on the speculation by announcing a candidate from the seat on Wednesday.

Releasing its sixth list of another six candidates, the SP announced the name of Bhagwat Saran Gangwar from Pilibhit amid buzz that Varun Gandhi may jump ship to side with Akhilesh Yadav.

Gangwar, a five-time MLA from Nawabganj in Bareilly, was runner-up in 2019 when he had secured 4 lakh votes but lost the seat to Santosh Gangwar, the 8-time MP of the BJP from Bareilly and a former Union minister.

Giving precedence to family, the SP has fielded Ziaur Rehman Barq from Sambhal, the sitting SP MLA from Kundarki in Sambhal, and grandson of late SP MP Shafiqur Rehman Barq. Shafiqur Rehman Barq was already announced as the SP candidate from Sambhal in the party’s first list but he passed away last month after a prolonged illness.

His politician son Mamlurul Rehman Barq had also expressed the desire to take his father’s legacy forward in Sambhal but the party preferred his son.