SC directs Centre to form expert committee to mark priority areas of Great Indian Bustard

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court directed the Union government to form a wider expert committee to mark priority areas for the conservation of critically endangered birds – Great Indian Bustard (GIB).
The direction was an indication of departure from previous order (April, 2021) of total ban against installation of overhead transmission lines across 80,688 sq. km.
Earlier, petitioners submitted a map to the Apex court which marked the potential conservation areas around 80,688 sq. km. Based on the submission, the Court ordered total ban of laying of overhead transmission lines in April 2021.
The government officials, as well as other experts, felt that the area is too large to be taken care of. The court wanted more focused critical areas for rehabilitation.
The court has asked the petitioners and respondents to suggest names of the experts to form a committee. The committee will focus on identification of working modalities in priority areas.
GIB, a large bird with a horizontal body and long bare legs, giving it an ostrich like appearance, is among the heaviest of the flying birds. It is especially found in Rajasthan and Gujarat, and the alarming decrease in its numbers is attributed to their frequent collisions with overhead power transmission lines including those of solar power plants their habitats. The GIBs have lateral vision as their eyes are on the sides of their head and they find it difficult to change their course of flight when confronted with a live wire.
During the hearing in January, the apex court had referred to twin rival aspects of the matter, saying that one pertained to saving these birds and the other related to setting up of solar power plants in states like Rajasthan and Gujarat, the key habitats of this endangered species. The top court had asked the Centre to come out with a comprehensive plan.
The bench had taken note of the submissions of senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for PIL petitioner MK Ranjitsinh, a retired IAS officer, and others that the GIB is on the verge of extinction and the court's 2021 judgement has not been complied with.
The top court, in its 2021 judgement on the PIL, had passed a slew of directions to save the GIB.
In another Supreme Court order related to overhead transmission lines to save the GIB, the court has refused to give any relief to the Acme Solar power.
The company laid the power line and approached the committee for seeking post facto approval which was against the directions in the apex order dated April 19, 2021. The powerline is situated in prioritized areas with high movement of GIB between Rasla and Pokharan areas of Rajasthan.
“The company has first invested over Rs 7000 crores and then reached a committee for the relief which the apex court has refused to entertain” , said the lawyer. “The Court clearly said the company shall take time of 12 months to work on either rerouting or undergrounding or partial undergrounding in priority areas.
The latest survey shows the number of GIB reached alarmingly to 150 including 25 GIBs in captive government’s breeding centre.
In 2011, the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources (IUCN) listed GIB and Lesser Florican as Critically Endangered on the Red List of Threatened Species.
Meanwhile, the Union Government in its affidavit stated that the current dedicated desert national park and sanctuary are enough for the GIB conservation. The Centre told the Supreme Court on Tuesday the reduction in the number of critically-endangered Great Indian Bustard started in the 1960s and low birth rate, poaching, predation, ecological factors and habitat destruction are some of the causes that have pushed these birds to the verge of extinction.
(With inputs from PTI)