SC directs Centre to form expert committee to mark priority areas of Great Indian Bustard

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court directed the Union government to form a wider expert committee to mark priority areas for the conservation of critically endangered birds – Great Indian Bustard (GIB).

The direction was an indication of departure from previous order (April, 2021) of total ban against installation of overhead transmission lines across 80,688 sq. km.

Earlier, petitioners submitted a map to the Apex court which marked the potential conservation areas around 80,688 sq. km. Based on the submission, the Court ordered total ban of laying of overhead transmission lines in April 2021.

The government officials, as well as other experts, felt that the area is too large to be taken care of. The court wanted more focused critical areas for rehabilitation.

The court has asked the petitioners and respondents to suggest names of the experts to form a committee. The committee will focus on identification of working modalities in priority areas.