Setback to JD(U), former MP quits Nitish party to join Lalu

PATNA: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United), a major ally of ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar, received a major setback on Tuesday when former Darbhanga MP Mohammad Ali Asaraf Fatmi resigned from all posts of the party barely a month before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. He was the national general secretary of JD(U).

Fatmi, a former union minister, sent his resignation letter to JD(U) president Nitish Kumar saying that he was resigning from all post of JD(U) for the sake of moral values. He is likely to join Lalu Prasad’s RJD on March 20 and may be fielded as candidate either from Madhabani or Darbhanga Lok Sabha seats.