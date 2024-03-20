Setback to JD(U), former MP quits Nitish party to join Lalu

PATNA: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United), a major ally of ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar, received a major setback on Tuesday when former Darbhanga MP Mohammad Ali Asaraf Fatmi resigned from all posts of the party barely a month before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. He was the national general secretary of JD(U).
Fatmi, a former union minister, sent his resignation letter to JD(U) president Nitish Kumar saying that he was resigning from all post of JD(U) for the sake of moral values. He is likely to join Lalu Prasad’s RJD on March 20 and may be fielded as candidate either from Madhabani or Darbhanga Lok Sabha seats.
Fatmi holds immense political clout in the Mithilanchal region comprising Madhubani and Darbhanga districts. The development came a day after seat-sharing arrangements among constituents of NDA were announced in New Delhi on Monday. As per seat-sharing deal, BJP would contest on 17 seats, JD(U) on 16 seats, LJP (Ram Vilas) on five seats and Rashtriya Lok Morcha led by Upendra former union minister Kushwaha and former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha one seat each, respectively.
Sources said that Fatmi was feeling uncomfortable ever since Nitish Kumar joined hands with BJP to form a new government in Bihar. In seat-sharing arrangements for 2024 Lok Sabha seats, Darbhanga Lok Sabha seat has gone to BJP.
CM puts up brave face
Fatmi’s resignation is being considered as a major setback for Nitish Kumar before the Lok Sabha polls. JD(U), however, said that Fatmi’s exit from party would not affect poll prospects. He was made national general secretary of JD(U) after Nitish Kumar assumed charge as national president of the party after Lalan Singh had resigned.