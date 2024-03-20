Unease in Gujarat BJP amid Congress heavyweights’ influx
AHMEDABAD: It ensions within the Gujarat BJP have escalated after the announcement of Lok Sabha elections following an influx of Congress leaders into the party, besides internal divisions at the local level. Adding to the turmoil, Ketan Inamdar, a three-term BJP MLA from Gujarat, announced his resignation from the state assembly on Tuesday.
He cited his “inner conscience” for his decision, emphasizing the importance of “self-respect amidst perceived inaction.” However, following persuasion from the state party chief, he retracted his resignation within hours. Frustrated by the continuous migration of Congress leaders and other party members into the BJP, the Savli MLA emailed his resignation to Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary on March 19.
Efforts were made to persuade him to reconsider his decision. The MLA from Jamnagar, along with the Vadodara district in-charge, visited Savli to persuade the MLA. Inamdar was then called to Gandhinagar where he attended a meeting with state party chief CR Patil. He later withdrew his resignation.
“I shared my grievances and concerns with Patil. I engaged in introspection and spoke from my heart. Our dialogue took place in a constructive environment. It was crucial to honour the dedication of devoted party workers. Each individual has a unique approach to work. There’s no personal animosity. I withdraw my resignation,” Inamdar said. The Savli constituency is located in Vadodara district.
Earlier in the morning after his resignation, the three-term MLA conveyed to the media: “This isn’t a tactic to exert pressure. I’ve long felt that the party has overlooked the welfare of its grassroots and veteran members. I’ve brought this concern to the attention of the leadership.”
Inamdar has a history of tendering resignations and subsequently withdrawing them. In January 2020, he announced his resignation as an MLA, although the Speaker did not accept it.
Congress candidate withdraws
Congress candidate from Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha seat Rohan Gupta has said he has withdrawn from the contest due to his father’s serious medical condition. Gupta is the Congress national spokesperson and his name was in the list of candidates declared by the party on March 12. He also posted an image of his handwritten letter to GPCC president Shaktisinh Gohil.