Unease in Gujarat BJP amid Congress heavyweights’ influx

AHMEDABAD: It ensions within the Gujarat BJP have escalated after the announcement of Lok Sabha elections following an influx of Congress leaders into the party, besides internal divisions at the local level. Adding to the turmoil, Ketan Inamdar, a three-term BJP MLA from Gujarat, announced his resignation from the state assembly on Tuesday.

He cited his “inner conscience” for his decision, emphasizing the importance of “self-respect amidst perceived inaction.” However, following persuasion from the state party chief, he retracted his resignation within hours. Frustrated by the continuous migration of Congress leaders and other party members into the BJP, the Savli MLA emailed his resignation to Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary on March 19.

Efforts were made to persuade him to reconsider his decision. The MLA from Jamnagar, along with the Vadodara district in-charge, visited Savli to persuade the MLA. Inamdar was then called to Gandhinagar where he attended a meeting with state party chief CR Patil. He later withdrew his resignation.