World Happiness Report 2024: Finland tops the list, India's position same as last year

Today is International Day of Happiness and the 2024 World Happiness Report has been released.

According to the report, India ranks 126, the same as last year, in the happiness index. Finland tops the overall list for the seventh successive year, though there is considerable movement elsewhere.

Experts use responses from people in more than 140 nations to rank the world’s ‘happiest’ countries.

Serbia (37th) and Bulgaria (81st) have had the biggest increases in average life evaluation scores since they were first measured by the Gallup World Poll in 2013, and this is reflected in climbs up the rankings between World Happiness Report 2013 and this 2024 edition of 69 places for Serbia and 63 places for Bulgaria.

The next two countries showing the largest increases in life evaluations are Latvia (46th) and Congo (Brazzaville) (89th), with rank increases of 44 and 40 places, respectively, between 2013 and 2024.

Significantly, the United States of America (23rd) has fallen out of the top 20 for the first time since the World Happiness Report was first published in 2012, driven by a large drop in the wellbeing of Americans under 30. Afghanistan remains bottom of the overall rankings as the world’s ‘unhappiest’ nation.