ASI survey of Bhojshala complex as ordered by Madhya Pradesh HC to begin on March 22

In the letter, the ASI also sought adequate security to its team during the stay and survey period, an official said.

"We have received a letter from the ASI ADG informing us that a team is reaching Dhar to conduct survey of Bhojshala. There will be tight security measures during the survey so that it gets completed without any problem," Dhar SP Manoj Kumar Singh told reporters on Thursday.

Singh said he and the district collector had visited Bhojshala and would also hold a meeting with the ASI team to ensure the survey goes off without a hitch.

Queried about the Friday namaz and Tuesday puja that was traditionally allowed, he said arrangements for the two on both days will continue as usual.

As per an ASI order issued on April 7, 2003, Hindus are allowed to worship inside the Bhojshala complex every Tuesday, while Muslims are allowed to offer namaz at the site on Fridays.