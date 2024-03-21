Ayodhya decked up for Ram Navami on April 17, Modi may attend celebrations

NEW DELHI/LUCKNOW : Over two months after the consecration of the Ram idol on January 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Ayodhya for Ram Navami on April 17. This visit, if it happens, will be Modi’s first to the temple since the ceremony, coinciding with the end of the first phase of Lok Sabha election campaigning in Uttar Pradesh.

Ram Navami, a significant Hindu festival celebrating Lord Ram’s birth, gains extra importance with the potential visit of the PM amidst an election season, although official confirmation is pending.