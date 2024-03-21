Ayodhya decked up for Ram Navami on April 17, Modi may attend celebrations

NEW DELHI/LUCKNOW : Over two months after the consecration of the Ram idol on January 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Ayodhya for Ram Navami on April 17. This visit, if it happens, will be Modi’s first to the temple since the ceremony, coinciding with the end of the first phase of Lok Sabha election campaigning in Uttar Pradesh.
Ram Navami, a significant Hindu festival celebrating Lord Ram’s birth, gains extra importance with the potential visit of the PM amidst an election season, although official confirmation is pending.
A credible source mentioned that the BJP is expected to organise largescale celebrations in Ayodhya and nationwide on April 17, coinciding with the first Ram Navami since the installation of the Ram Lalla idol in the temple on January 22. This significant observance is set to feature a variety of activities, including devotional songs, lantern festivals, and the chanting of Ram Charitmanas along with other sacred Vedic hymns honouring the deity. Additionally, it is anticipated that the Prime Minister will deliver a speech at a substantial public gathering as part of his visit.
Sources close to the government suggest Modi’s visit aims to offer prayers at the Ram temple, marking a significant day of celebration. This follows the the Ram idol’s consecration, attended by Modi, which symbolised a major promise fulfilled by his party, the BJP. The event was a moment of Hindu awakening, attracting over 90 million viewers.
The visit’s timing is strategic, aligning with the end of campaign activities for eight constituencies in Uttar Pradesh.
The day is expected to draw a large crowd of devotees, amplifying the semi-religious fervour seen during the consecration ceremony. This visit not only reinforces Modi’s devotional stance but also serves as a powerful symbol in the BJP’s narrative, especially amidst the electoral milieu.
Preparations are also underway to ensure that sunlight directly falls on Lord Ram’s idol in the sanctum sanctorum (like in Odisha’s Konark temple) during his ‘Surya Abhishek’ at around 12 noon on April 17.
The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, along with the Central Building Research Institute, Roorkee, is working on this initiative.