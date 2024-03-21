BJP cites Kamal Nath's chopper trips to script wealthy-versus-commoner narrative in MP's Chhindwara

BHOPAL: To tilt public support in favour of its candidate in Kamal Nath's stronghold Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh, the BJP is raking up the Congress leader's aviation assets to script a narrative of wealthy-versus-commoner.

Of the 29 Lok Sabha seats in MP, the BJP bagged 28 in the 2019 polls, with Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath winning from their bastion Chhindwara on a Congress ticket.

Buoyed up by its stunning victory in the MP assembly elections held a few months ago, the BJP is striving to make a clean sweep in the Hindi heartland state. "A big Congress leader. A very big leader.. keeps two, not one, helicopters at his house. When he returns, he lands the chopper right inside his home. He had been an MP chief minister," said Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at an election rally in Sidhi on Wednesday.

"Our government has decided that there will be a helicopter but the poor will have the right over it. To rush poor people to hospitals for urgent treatment," Yadav said, seeking to shed light on the recently launched air ambulance service for citizens during medical emergencies.