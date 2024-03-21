Body massager can't be categorised as adult sex toy and prohibited for import: HC

MUMBAI: A body massager cannot be categorised as an adult sex toy and hence cannot be included in the list of items prohibited for import, the Bombay High Court has said.

A division bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Kishor Sant on Wednesday quashed an order passed by the Customs department confiscating consignments containing body massagers.

The Commissioner of Customs had confiscated the goods claiming that the body massagers could be used as adult sex toys and such items are prohibited for import.

Opining that a body massager could be used as an adult sex toy was clearly the figment of imagination of the Commissioner of Customs, the HC said.

It dismissed a petition filed by the Commissioner of Customs, challenging a May 2023 order passed by the Central Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal whereby the Custom department's order confiscating consignments containing body massagers was set aside.

The Commissioner of Customs as adjudicating officer had in April 2022 refused to clear the consignment containing body massagers noting that they were adult sex toys and hence prohibited for import as per the Customs notification issued in January 1964.

The high court noted that the findings recorded by the commissioner are "peculiar and clearly appear to be quite astonishing and too far-fetched, when he reduces in writing his vivid imagination on what an equipment for a body massage would be and more particularly on his perception on the perceived uses."

"It was clearly the figment of the Commissioner's imagination and/or his personal perception that the goods are prohibited items," the HC said.

The court noted that body massagers are traded in domestic markets and are not regarded as prohibited items.

It said the Commissioner (adjudicating officer) had failed to act as a prudent official who would be expected to act reasonably while deciding the issue of clearance of goods.