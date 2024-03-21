Can Taranjit break ‘outsider’ tag if BJP fields him from Amritsar?

CHANDIGARH : The BJP’s recent induction of Taranjit Singh Sandhu, a former Indian Ambassador to the United States, hints at a strategic move to potentially nominate him for the Lok Sabha seat in Amritsar. Although Sandhu is also speculated to be a contender for the Chandigarh parliamentary seat, he has almost confirmed his interest in contesting from Amritsar.

However, this decision comes with its set of challenges, especially considering the party’s history with ‘outsider’ candidates in the region. Previous instances, such as the unsuccessful candidacies of BJP stalwarts Arun Jaitley in 2014 and Union Cabinet Minister Hardeep Puri in 2019, underscore the risks involved. Both contests resulted in losses for the BJP, highlighting a pattern of resistance against parachuted candidates in Amritsar.