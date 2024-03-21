Can Taranjit break ‘outsider’ tag if BJP fields him from Amritsar?
CHANDIGARH : The BJP’s recent induction of Taranjit Singh Sandhu, a former Indian Ambassador to the United States, hints at a strategic move to potentially nominate him for the Lok Sabha seat in Amritsar. Although Sandhu is also speculated to be a contender for the Chandigarh parliamentary seat, he has almost confirmed his interest in contesting from Amritsar.
However, this decision comes with its set of challenges, especially considering the party’s history with ‘outsider’ candidates in the region. Previous instances, such as the unsuccessful candidacies of BJP stalwarts Arun Jaitley in 2014 and Union Cabinet Minister Hardeep Puri in 2019, underscore the risks involved. Both contests resulted in losses for the BJP, highlighting a pattern of resistance against parachuted candidates in Amritsar.
The dilemma between choosing a local versus an outsider candidate has led to a division within the party. Winning back the Amritsar seat, last won by Navjot Singh Sidhu in 2009 before his switch to the Congress, remains a priority for the BJP. The current representative, Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla, adds to the challenge.
Sandhu’s connections to Amritsar, through his familial ties to prominent Sikh leader Teja Singh Samundri and educationist Bishan Singh Samundri, may offer a unique advantage.
Yet, the general dissatisfaction with ‘outsider’ candidates in both Amritsar and neighbouring Gurdaspur poses significant hurdles.
The BJP’s experience with Sunny Deol in Gurdaspur, who has been criticized for his absence post-election, further complicates the scenario.
Internal voices within the BJP express concerns over this strategy, highlighting the need for a candidate who is both accessible and approachable.