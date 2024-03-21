Cash-for-query: CBI books TMC leader Mahua Moitra on Lokpal’s direction

NEW DELHI: Already under direction from the probity ombudsman Lokpal, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday registered an FIR against former TMC MP Mahua Moitra in the cash-for-query case, officials said.

It is to be noted here that the Lokpal had issued a direction to the CBI to register a case against her and probe the matter after receiving findings of the agency’s preliminary inquiry into allegations made by BJP Lok Sabha member Nishikant Dubey against Moitra.

The Lokpal had directed the CBI to submit its findings in six months before it after investigating all aspects of the complaints against her in the matter. The CBI should file monthly reports regarding the status of the investigation, it had added.

Moitra was disqualified from Lok Sabha in December last year for “unethical conduct”. The former MP has challenged her expulsion in the Supreme Court and will again be contesting as the TMC’s candidate from the Krishnanagar Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal.

Dubey has alleged that Moitra asked questions in Lok Sabha in exchange for cash and gifts from Dubai-based businessman Darshan Hiranandani to mount an attack on industrialist Gautam Adani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi among others. But Moitra has so far denied all charges.

The Lokpal in ruling had said that “allegations leveled against the RPS (Respondent Public Servant), most of which are supported by cogent evidence, are extremely serious in nature, especially in view of the position held by her”.

“Therefore, in our considered opinion, a deeper probe is required to establish the truth. This is vital in view of the position and status held by the RPS at the relevant point of time,” said the order of the Lokpal bench, comprising Justice Abhilasha Kumari (judicial member) and members Archana Ramasundaram and Mahender Singh.

A public servant is bound to exercise probity in the discharge of his or her duties whatever be the position held, it had said.

Accordingly, “we direct the CBI... to investigate all aspects of the allegations made in the complaint, and submit a copy of the investigation report within a period of six months from the date of receipt of this order,” the Lokpal order read.