Centre, Mann govt spar over Moosewala mom’s IVF baby

CHANDIGARH : Controversy erupted over the second baby born to parents of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala through in vitro fertilisation (IVF). The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has sought details from the Punjab government questioning the age limit for conceiving the baby through IVF after parents of the late singer had their second baby through this technique.

Balkaur Singh, father of Moosewala, alleged accused Punjab Government and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for harassing him to supply documents and prove that this child is legit. Meanwhile Punjab Government said that central government is playing petty tricks and that it is not harassing the family.

Health and Family Welfare minister SK Rajan in a letter said, “Under the Section 21(g) the age limit prescribed for a woman going under ART services is between 21-50 years. Therefore, you are requested to look into the matter.”