Congress ropes in Danish Ali and Pappu Yadav

NEW DELHI : In a boost to the Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the party inducted new members and two regional parties into its fold on Wednesday. The prominent among the new joiners include Lok Sabha MP Danish Ali, who was suspended from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) for indulging in “anti-party activities”. The Congress is likely to field Ali from Amroha, his current Lok Sabha seat.

Last week, Ali met Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and sought her ‘blessings’. His entry into the party was much speculated after he joined Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Manipur, saying he would be “failing in his duty as a politician if he did not become a part of the biggest drive for unity and justice”. Speaking to the media, Ali said: “On the one side, there is divisive ideology and on the other hand, the ideology represented by the Congress fighting for the rights of those exploited and marginalised. The choice was clear for me,“ he said.