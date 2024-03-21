Double murder of minor brothers leads to communal tension in UP's Budaun

LUCKNOW: Badaun, a district of western Uttar Pradesh, was on the brink of communal tensions after two minor boys --- Ayush (13) and Ayaan aka Honey (6), were murdered gruesomely by a local barber Sajid (30), at their home on Tuesday night, said the police.

As per the police sources, about two hours after the incident, Sajid, the accused, was gunned down in an encounter with the cops.

According to UP Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar, Sajid was shot dead when he opened fire on the police as he fled following the horrifying act.

According to Inspector General, Bareilly Range, Rakesh Singh and SSP, Badaun, Alok Priyadarshi, the motive behind the incident was yet to be ascertained, however, an FIR was registered against two persons -- Sajid and his brother Javed -- based on a complaint filed by Vinod Singh Thakur, the father of the deceased boys at the Civil Lines Police station.

Both Sajid and Javed were booked under Sections 452 (House-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault, or wrongful restraint), 302 (murder), and 307 (attempt to murder) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).