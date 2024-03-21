Lok Sabha polls: Forces told to keep watch on cash flow
NEW DELHI : The Election Commission has directed the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Airports Authority of India (AAI) and Bureau Civil Aviation Security to keep an eye on aircraft and helicopters to ensure that nobody is allowed to carry cash illegally during the poll process.
The Election Commission of India has also asked the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to deploy sleuths at airports for the purpose.
The CBDT has announced that in its bid to assist the Election Commission in curbing black money in elections, the directorate of income tax (investigation), Delhi, has opened a 24X7 control room at Civic Centre, New Delhi, and issued a toll-free number (1800112300) where anyone can give any information regarding suspicious movement of cash, bullion and other valuables within the National Capital Region of Delhi.
“Residents can contact the toll-free number, and callers to the control room need not disclose any personal details. What is vital is that the information received is credible and actionable,” it said.
Officials in the CISF headquarters said that airline companies and operators of chartered flights have been directed to declare the contents of the baggage and suitcases carried by them to the income tax department, poll officials and police.
The Bureau Civil Aviation Security has been assigned to conduct surprise inspections of the airports to ensure compliance of the directions given to other agencies involved in the civil aviation sector.
Voting for the Lok Sabha elections, as well as assembly polls in four states, will be held in seven phases between April 19 and June 1. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.