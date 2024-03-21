Lok Sabha polls: Forces told to keep watch on cash flow

NEW DELHI : The Election Commission has directed the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Airports Authority of India (AAI) and Bureau Civil Aviation Security to keep an eye on aircraft and helicopters to ensure that nobody is allowed to carry cash illegally during the poll process.

The Election Commission of India has also asked the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to deploy sleuths at airports for the purpose.

The CBDT has announced that in its bid to assist the Election Commission in curbing black money in elections, the directorate of income tax (investigation), Delhi, has opened a 24X7 control room at Civic Centre, New Delhi, and issued a toll-free number (1800112300) where anyone can give any information regarding suspicious movement of cash, bullion and other valuables within the National Capital Region of Delhi.