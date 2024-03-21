Himachal Pradesh Congress rift not over yet as Pratibha Singh won’t be in fray

CHANDIGARH : Himachal Pradesh Congress unit president Pratibha Singh, who is the sitting MP from Mandi constituency, has refused to contest the Lok Sabha elections, indicating that the infighting in the party is not over yet.

“I have refused to contest the elections. I have been out in the field and have seen the ground situation. I don’t think we will be able to achieve much success, so I have decided to withdraw my name,” Singh said after returning from Delhi on Tuesday.