Himachal Pradesh Congress rift not over yet as Pratibha Singh won’t be in fray

CHANDIGARH : Himachal Pradesh Congress unit president Pratibha Singh, who is the sitting MP from Mandi constituency, has refused to contest the Lok Sabha elections, indicating that the infighting in the party is not over yet.
“I have refused to contest the elections. I have been out in the field and have seen the ground situation. I don’t think we will be able to achieve much success, so I have decided to withdraw my name,” Singh said after returning from Delhi on Tuesday.
Singh along with chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu attended the Congress Working Committee (CWC) and the central election committee meetings in Delhi.
“The circumstances are not conducive for me to contest the elections. I do not see any worker who will actively work for the party. We win elections on the back of these workers and not by just distributing funds from the MP fund. Had the people I had recommended were given responsibility in time, they would have come out and worked for the party,” she said.
Singh claimed that she will have to give importance to the by-elections to save the government. “We will try and assuage the hurt feelings of the workers, and work to save the government,” she said.
Bypolls will be held for six assembly seats in Himachal after the speaker disqualified six Congress MLAs for voting for the BJP candidate in the recent Rajya Sabha lections.