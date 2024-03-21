I-T officials search premises of TMC minister Aroop Biswas' brother for second day

KOLKATA: Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, search operations by income tax sleuths are continuing for the second day on Thursday at the premises of Trinamool Congress leader Swarup Biswas who is the brother of a West Bengal minister, an official said.

The raids, which began on Wednesday morning, are part of an investigation into alleged tax invasion by two real estate companies, he said.

"The search operations are underway for the second day," the I-T official said.