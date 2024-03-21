IAF augments operational capability, Chetak helicopter unit moved to TN

NEW DELHI : In a bid to enhance its operational capabilities in the southern region, the Indian Air Force on Tuesday deployed its Chetak helicopter unit at Air Force Station at Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu.
Confirming the “recent redeployment of IAF assets,” the air force said on Wednesday, “Induction of the helicopter unit at Thanjavur would ensure availability of sufficient resources with Southern Air Command (SAC) headquarters to enhance operational capabilities as well as meet the peacetime tasks of search and rescue, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief and casualty evacuation.”
Sources confirmed that it is the Chetak helicopters that have been relocated from the Western Air Command of IAF.
The induction was done in the presence of Air Marshal B Manikantan, the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, SAC.
The SAC was established in July 1984 in response to certain geopolitical developments to ensure effective command and control of IAF assets and facilitate quick deployment of combat forces in the event of threats developing in the Indian Ocean Region. It was created to effectively defend the island territories and protect the country’s exclusive economic zones.
The IAF’s SAC covers the geopolitical area of peninsular India, extending to Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the Bay of Bengal and Lakshadweep Islands in the Arabian Sea.
The move comes soon after Indian Navy’s recent commissioning of its new base, INS Jatayu, at Minicoy Island in Lakshadweep.
Minicoy is the southernmost island of Lakshadweep, which straddles the vital Sea Lines of Communications (SLOC). As per the Navy, basing of an independent Naval unit with requisite infrastructure and resources will enhance its overall operational capability in the islands.
“The base will enhance operational reach and facilitate Indian Navy’s operational effort towards anti-piracy and anti-narcotics operations in the Western Arabian Sea. It will also augment the Navy’s capability as the first responder in the region and augment connectivity with the mainland.”
It would strengthen the Navy’s presence in the strategically important Lakshadweep.
Southern Air Command
