IAF augments operational capability, Chetak helicopter unit moved to TN

NEW DELHI : In a bid to enhance its operational capabilities in the southern region, the Indian Air Force on Tuesday deployed its Chetak helicopter unit at Air Force Station at Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu.

Confirming the “recent redeployment of IAF assets,” the air force said on Wednesday, “Induction of the helicopter unit at Thanjavur would ensure availability of sufficient resources with Southern Air Command (SAC) headquarters to enhance operational capabilities as well as meet the peacetime tasks of search and rescue, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief and casualty evacuation.”

Sources confirmed that it is the Chetak helicopters that have been relocated from the Western Air Command of IAF.