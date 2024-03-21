India test-fires 1st indigenous engine for battle tanks

NEW DELHI : Defence PSU Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) on Wednesday carried out the maiden test-firing of India’s first indigenously made 1500 HP engine for main battle tanks. This is of utmost importance for the country as it had lacked engine-related technology.

“The achievement heralds a new era in the country’s defence capabilities, showcasing the technological prowess and commitment to self-reliance in defence technologies,” the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said.

The test-firing was conducted at BEML’s engine division in the presence of Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane.